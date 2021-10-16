DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

NYSE SAIL opened at $46.01 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,103 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

