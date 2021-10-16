Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter worth $12,584,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 865,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,247. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

