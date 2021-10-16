Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $34,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,073 shares of company stock valued at $316,283. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $6.41 on Friday. Data I/O has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $7.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.