Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.03 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

