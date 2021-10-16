Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.65.

DVDCF stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

