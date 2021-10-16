Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 119.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00071107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00109835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00071056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,497.53 or 1.00189419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.15 or 0.06207343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

