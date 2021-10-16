Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Desktop Metal (DM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.