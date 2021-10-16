Destination Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,733 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,130. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

