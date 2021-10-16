Destination Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,678,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,710. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

