Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,083. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

