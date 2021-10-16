Destination Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,362 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VB stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $226.66. 312,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,649. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.95.

