Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AppFolio by 24.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $270,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $129.52 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

