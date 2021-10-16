Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

