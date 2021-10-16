Deutsche Bank AG Sells 112,681 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,681 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.