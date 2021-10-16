Deutsche Bank AG Sells 39,289 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,127,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,653,399.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $544,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,700 shares of company stock worth $17,976,930. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.