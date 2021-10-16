Deutsche Bank AG Sells 987,749 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 82.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 987,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTY. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY opened at $7.52 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $841.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

