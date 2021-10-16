Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $155.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.19. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AGCO by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AGCO by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AGCO by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

