Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

