Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.90 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €4.90 ($5.76) price target from UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.95 ($8.18).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.47. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.