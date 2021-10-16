Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.33. 62,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.04.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.