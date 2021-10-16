Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.33. 62,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

