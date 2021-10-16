Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $165.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.54. 1,308,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

