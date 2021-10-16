Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 213,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 62.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

