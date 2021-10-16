Digitex City Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00201203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00091590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

