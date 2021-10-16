Digitex Token (DGTX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00204905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00092499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

