Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 25,620 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of SEI Investments worth $66,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 225,297 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 43.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 18.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.