Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 27,421 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of The Manitowoc worth $67,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.