Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.41 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Moderna worth $67,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

MRNA stock opened at $324.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,250 shares of company stock worth $142,379,955. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

