Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 152,131 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $68,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,784 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Herman Miller by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 182,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 261,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

