Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 223 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $64,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $134.69 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

