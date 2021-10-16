Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,354 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of DexCom worth $69,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $544.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.96 and a 200 day moving average of $450.30. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,507 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

