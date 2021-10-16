Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $46.75

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.75, but opened at $43.23. Discovery shares last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 184 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

