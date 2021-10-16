DistX (DISTX) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One DistX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DistX has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $19,087.71 and approximately $24,218.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00110337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.60 or 0.99866960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.06228934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

