DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Reaches $0.0484

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.48 or 0.00204424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00092163 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMG is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

