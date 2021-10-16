Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DMZPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DMZPY stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

