Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $590.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $625.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.
DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.
DPZ stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
