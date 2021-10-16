Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $590.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $625.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.