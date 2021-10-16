Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 14,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 562,452 shares.The stock last traded at $465.37 and had previously closed at $476.28.

The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.44.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.