Dora Factory Price Reaches $7.06 on Major Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00011645 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $14.63 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00206702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

