Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $618.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.76. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $764.99 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

