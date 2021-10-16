Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$765.17 million and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$10.37 and a 1 year high of C$23.70.
About Dorel Industries
