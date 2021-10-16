Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$765.17 million and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$10.37 and a 1 year high of C$23.70.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.