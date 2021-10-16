Douglas Kass Buys 2,350 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $12,854.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Douglas Kass acquired 450 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $2,619.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Douglas Kass bought 150 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $865.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Kass bought 950 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,424.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Kass bought 600 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,450.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Kass bought 1,200 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $6,684.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Kass acquired 4,750 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

