Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Doximity stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.88. 2,456,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.88. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,080,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $18,116,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

