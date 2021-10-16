Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

