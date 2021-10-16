Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.