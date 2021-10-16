Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,104 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 42.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 356.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5,339.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,234,548 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.29 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

