DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DITHF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.50 on Friday. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

