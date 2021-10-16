DSLA Protocol (DSLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.48 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $44.75 million and $5.48 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00204350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00093872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,294,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,469,284,262 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

