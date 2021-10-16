DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00020918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005702 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

