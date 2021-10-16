Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duck Creek Technologies traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 75876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

DCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

