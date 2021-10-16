Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Duck Creek Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

