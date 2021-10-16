Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).
The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,361.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,401.42. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
