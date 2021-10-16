Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,361.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,401.42. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.