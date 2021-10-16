Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €43.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.60 ($51.29).

DUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR DUE remained flat at $€38.02 ($44.73) during midday trading on Friday. 96,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €40.72 and its 200 day moving average is €36.90. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

